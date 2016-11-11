UNLV vs. Wyoming: position-by-position breakdown

A look at who has the advantage at each position when UNLV hosts Wyoming for a 12:30 p.m. game Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

QUARTERBACKS

Wyoming starter Josh Allen has been a dual threat this season, with 1,884 passing yards and 397 rushing yards. Kurt Palandech will start his first game of the season for UNLV after suffering a shoulder injury in the fall. Palandech has completed less than 50 percent of his passes in his college career.

Edge: Wyoming

RUNNING BACKS

The Rebels will get 632-yard rusher Lexington Thomas back for the Wyoming game, after an ankle injury kept him out of the second half of the team’s game against San Jose State. The Cowboys will still maintain a major advantage in the backfield, as Brian Hill ranks third in the nation with 1,298 rushing yards.

Edge: Wyoming

RECEIVERS

Devonte Boyd is coming off a six-catch, 136-yard game for UNLV, but the team is still devoid of playmakers in the passing game outside of him. Wyoming’s leading receiver, Tanner Gentry, has 778 yards on the season, and teammates Jake Maulhardt and Jacob Hollister each have over 300 yards.

Edge: Wyoming

OFFENSIVE LINE

Both teams have rushing attacks that rank among the top-25 nationally in yards per game, and both have been able to limit the heat put on their quarterback. The Rebels have been better at avoiding sacks though, with only seven in nine games. The Cowboys have allowed 15.

Edge: UNLV

DEFENSIVE LINE

While UNLV has been able to prevent sacks, it has been very bad at generating them. The team is tied for 96th in the FBS with 15 sacks, while Wyoming has 21. The Cowboys also allow 29 fewer rushing yards per game.

Edge: Wyoming

LINEBACKERS

Tau Lotulelei has been a disruptive force for the Rebels defense, with 84 tackles on the season, 13 for a loss, and 1½ sacks. Wyoming’s top two linebackers, Lucas Wacha and Logan Wilson, have combined for only eight tackles for loss on the year. Wacha has 65 tackles this season, while UNLV’s second-best linebacker, Ryan McAleenan, has 67.

Edge: UNLV

SECONDARY

The Cowboys are near the absolute bottom of the FBS in passing yards allowed per game (303). The number hasn’t been helped by three blowout wins, but Wyoming also ranks near the bottom of big plays allowed through the air. The team does have 13 interceptions on the year though, and returned three for touchdowns. UNLV has only three picks and allows 253.6 passing yards per game, which ranks 92nd in the country.

Edge: Wyoming

SPECIAL TEAMS

The two teams special teams units are fairly even, with similar overall numbers on punt and kickoff coverage. The two teams are close in kickoff return average as well. The Rebels set themselves apart on field goals however, with eight makes in nine tries. Wyoming has missed six field goals this year.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

This could turn into a trap game for Wyoming. The Mountain Division-leading Cowboys are on the road and could start looking ahead to the following weekend, when they will take on West Division-leading San Diego State. A couple early breaks could breath hope into UNLV, which still has a (very slim) chance at bowl eligibility if it wins out.

Edge: UNLV

HANDICAPPER’S TAKE

Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com): Wyoming 33 - UNLV 17 — After five straight wins and pointspread covers, do not expect any Wyoming letdown, as Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl knows a bit about keeping teams focused after his FCS power North Dakota State was 43-2 straight up between 2011-13. Much-improved quarterback play from Josh Allen is a major difference from Bohl’s first two Laramie editions. UNLV’s ambush chances are diminished, as Mountain West foes are figuring out the limitations of redshirt freshman Dalton Sneed and forced Tony Sanchez to make another quarterback switch to Kurt Palandech, not the sort of move a team usually makes in November unless things are going sideways.

