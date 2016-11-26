UNR recaptures Fremont Cannon with 45-10 win over UNLV

The UNLV football team’s motto this season was “Light the Fuse.” Somebody forgot to bring the matches Saturday to the Battle for the Fremont Cannon.

The Rebels inexplicably came out flat at home for their finale against rival UNR, falling behind 17-0 in the first half and never recovering en route to a 45-10 loss to the Wolf Pack before an announced crowd of 23,569 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNR running back James Butler rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries and had five catches for 48 yards and a score, and quarterback Ty Gangi completed 15 of 22 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown and ran for 99 yards and a score as the Wolf Pack reclaimed the cannon.

The Rebels, who won last year’s meeting 23-17 in Reno, lost to the Wolf Pack in Las Vegas for the sixth straight time and has dropped 10 of the last 12 meetings overall.

UNLV entered with the No. 15 rushing offense in the country and UNR with the nation’s worst run defense. But the roles were reversed as the Wolf Pack ran for 318 yards and four touchdowns and held the Rebels to 182 yards on the ground after allowing an average of 411 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in their last four games.

UNLV finished its second season under coach Tony Sanchez with a 4-8 record, 3-5 in the Mountain West. UNR finished 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

