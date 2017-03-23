Jamaal Brimmer, Ryan Moore headline UNLV Hall of Fame class

Former All-Americans Jamaal Brimmer in football and Ryan Moore in golf headline a class of nine that will be inducted into the UNLV athletics Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be May 4 at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 7.

The school also will induct longtime public-address announcer Dick Calvert, basketball player Gwynn Hobbs (1992-95), softball coach Shan McDonald (1987-2003), baseball player Eric Nielsen (2002-04), football player Tony Terrell (1999-2002) and basketball player Mark Wade (1986-87).

UNLV’s 2003 baseball team also is part of the class. That team, led by current Texas Christian coach Jim Schlossnagle, won 47 games and advanced to the final day of the NCAA Regional in Tempe, Arizona, before losing to host Arizona State.

Also, former assistant football coach and prominent booster Rich Abajian will posthumously receive the Silver Rebel Award.

Brimmer played safety for the Rebels from 2001 to 2004 and was an All-American his final two seasons. The Durango High School graduate was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 and 2003.

Moore, who played from 2001 to 2005, was the national Player of the Year as a senior. He became the first golfer to win the U.S. Amateur, the NCAA Championships, the U.S. Amateur Public Links, the Western Amateur and the Sahalee Players Championships. Moore also was a four-time All-American.

Follow all of our Rebels coverage at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.