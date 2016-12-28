Lady Rebels begin conference play Thursday

A year ago, the Lady Rebels finished 9-9 in the Mountain West.

This year, they have confidence they can improve on that, despite losing their point guard Nikki Wheatley to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

The Lady Rebels will begin conference play Thursday, starting off their Mountain West schedule with a game against Colorado State.

“Last year we were able to kind of end with some success toward the end which was exciting for us and made us even hungrier for this season and this conference play so really, we’re looking forward to improve that standing and we definitely feel good that we can do that,” junior Dakota Gonzalez said. “It’s just a matter of staying together and making sure that we execute offensively and defensively.”

Before the season, the Lady Rebels were predicted to finish fourth in the Mountain West. Gonzalez said that was something they took note of at the beginning of the season.

“We were just excited to sort of keep pushing to move up in that preseason ranking and then we wanted to just kind of prove to ourselves that we could even exceed that,” she said.

It’s a task made a little harder without Wheatley, but coach Kathy Olivier said players need to “not step up and try to do more, just step up and try to do things better.”

They get their chance to start to try to do that against the Rams, who enter 8-4, and were picked as the preseason favorites after winning both the conference and the conference tournament last season.

But UNLV, which enters 9-3, already has had its fair share of tests during its nonconference schedule, including games against then-No. 25 Oregon State and then-No. 21 South Florida.

“I think our nonconference schedule really, really prepared us for what we’re going to see in the conference, and I know our team thinks that way, too,” Olivier said.

Olivier said she looks at the year in three parts — the nonconference schedule, conference schedule and Mountain West Conference tournament.

She said she thought they had a really good nonconference season and now the clock resets.

“Everyone starts out 0-0, so for us, I thought we did some really good things and we have to build on that,” Olivier said. “I think there’s opportunity for us to get better and some teams maybe have already reached what they can do. I think this team can still get better.”

One area the Lady Rebels need to improve at is at the free-throw line, where they’re shooting 65 percent. Another is turnovers, where they’re averaging 17.3 per game.

Olivier said they’re also focused on getting more assists — they currently average 12.5 per game.

But despite the need for improvements in certain areas, the Lady Rebels are still feeling good heading into their conference season.

“I feel pretty confident in the team and just how we’ve come together this season,” Gonzalez said. “We’re really still building, which is exciting for us. I think heading forward to conference, everybody is just really excited and pretty confident with where we’re at right now.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.