Lady Rebels’ late rally falls short in loss to first-place Colorado State

A valiant fourth-quarter rally by UNLV came up short Saturday in the Lady Rebels’ 44-41 loss to first-place Colorado State in a Mountain West women’s basketball game in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Brooke Johnson had 11 points and seven steals and Katie Powell 11 points and 10 rebounds for UNLV (15-8, 6-5), which overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the score at 36.

But the Rams (18-5, 10-1) never trailed en route to their ninth straight victory. Colorado State improved to 12-1 at home.

Hannah Tvrdy had 10 points and eight rebounds and Ellen Nystrom nine points and nine rebounds for the Rams, who held the Lady Rebels to three third-quarter points on 1-for-13 shooting.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Evaldo Neto posted a singles victory and teamed with Jakob Amilon for two doubles wins in leading the Rebels (4-0) to 4-0 triumphs over Youngstown State (4-2) and UC Riverside (1-6).

Ruben Alberts, Courtney Lock and Charlie Croxford each won in singles and doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Lincoln, Neb., Kaysee Pilgrim placed first among collegiate competitors in the high jump with a measurement of 5 feet, 11½ inches, and four Rebels posted personal bests in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational.

Jaela Williams finished the 60-meter hurdles in a personal-best 8.43 seconds to place seventh. Teammate Taylor Pegram (8.37) was fifth.

Other personal bests were recorded by Spencer Moore (mile, 5:00.26), Nylia Hudspeth (200, 25.33) and Ayana Gales (triple jump, 38-6).