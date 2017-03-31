Hall two strokes off pace, leads UNLV at The Goodwin

Harry Hall shot 2-under-par 68 and is tied for fourth place, helping UNLV tie for sixth after the first round of The Goodwin in Palo Alto, California.

Hall, a sophomore, was one of 10 players in the 126-player field to come in under par. He trails leader Corey Pereira of Washington by two strokes.

The 15th-ranked Rebels shot 9-over 289 to match Oregon State in sixth, 13 strokes behind pace-setting Stanford in the 24-team field that includes nine teams ranked among the top 44 nationally.

No. 12 Stanford was the lone team, at 4-under 276, to come in under par.

Also for UNLV, junior John Oda was tied for 27th at 2-over 72, freshman Justin Kim was tied for 47th at 74, senior Taylor Montgomery was tied for 64th at 75, and junior Shintaro Ban was tied for 89th at 77.

No. 36 Washington was second in the team standings at 3-over 283, followed by Southern Methodist (284), No. 1 Southern California (285) and No. 44 Brigham Young (288).