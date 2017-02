Justin Jones went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a three-run homer and totaled eight RBIs for UNLV (1-0), which scored nine unearned runs in a 20-3 rout of Omaha (0-1) on Friday night in the UNLV Classic at Wilson Stadium.

Alan Strong (1-0) struck out 11 in five innings, and the Rebels had a 21-7 edge in hits.