Lily Sender breaks out big for UNLV women’s soccer

Lily Sender knew she needed a hat trick in UNLV’s last game of the regular season to rewrite the women’s soccer program’s record book. So she went out and scored one.

The senior’s three goals in the Rebels’ 4-2 win at UNR on Oct. 28 not only clinched her team’s first Mountain West regular-season title since 2007, it gave her a school record for points in a season and tied the single-season program mark for goals.

Nearly a week later, Sender said the records still felt unreal to her. After all, she played in only one game as a sophomore and scored one goal as a junior. The forward’s breakout 14-goal, 35-point senior campaign is fueling the best season in UNLV history though, and earned her Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors.

”We hope these younger players who aren’t playing look at that,” coach Chris Shaw said. “It’s a testament to hard work and perseverance.”

Shaw, who was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year this season, had a simple explanation for Sender’s lack of playing time earlier in her career. When he took over the program three years ago, Sender could only play 15 to 20 minutes before wearing down.

She worked hard in the offseason to up her fitness level and played in 16 games as a junior. She came back in even better shape this season and her coach said she could play every minute of a double overtime game if need be.

Sender has also improved subtle aspects of her game, like being more comfortable with the ball and composed in front of the net. Success this season also bred a confidence that she didn’t have in previous years.

“Even last year, when I played I was more scared to mess up than anything,” Sender said. “I think confidence came because other people had confidence in me.”

Shaw didn’t see all of Sender’s hard work paying off with a 14-goal season, however. The new record-holder even surprised herself.

“It means so much to me because I didn’t know when I was doing all that hard work that I would accomplish this,” Sender said. “I wanted to be a better player and get more minutes and help my team out more.”

Sender’s season is emblematic of a team that’s exceeded expectations this year. UNLV was picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West in the preseason before winning a program-record 15 games in the regular season and the conference title.

The team also won the Mountain West Tournament on Saturday and will be making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2006.

Sender credited the work ethic of the team, instilled by an upperclassmen-heavy group, for this year’s success.

The senior’s own hard work certainly led to a season no one saw coming.

”It’s a fairy-tale ending for her,” Shaw said. “The kid worked so hard in the offseason that it kind of doesn’t surprise me as much as it should.”

MORE WOMEN’S SOCCER

In addition to Sender and Shaw, junior Chidera Akubuilo earned a major award from the Mountain West by being named Defensive Player of the Year. The defender finished the regular season with two goals and an assist.

”I think that she’s a pretty complete center back,” Shaw said. “I think she’ll go down as one of the best defenders to play at UNLV.”

The Rebels also had a program nine all-MW honorees. Sender and Akubuilo were joined by seniors Jordan Magnin and Hayley Wilson and junior Sophie Cortes on the first team. Redshirt senior Susie Bernal and goalkeeper Jordan Sallee were named to the second team, while freshmen Paige Almendariz and Georgia Kingman were placed on the newcomer team.

VOLLEYBALL

With four matches still to play, UNLV is in a tight race at the top of the Mountain West standings with Boise State, Wyoming and Colorado State. The Broncos and Rams each had 11 conference wins as of Saturday, while the Rebels and Cowboys had 10.

MEN’S SOCCER

Rebels junior forward Danny Musovski, a Henderson native, finished second in the Western Athletic Conference in scoring with 24 points.

