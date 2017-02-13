Rebels softball team won’t swing at drama

Kwyn Cooper found UNLV softball’s first team bonding activity in the fall a little intimidating. That’s what happens when six freshmen and six new transfers make up more than half of your 23-person roster.

“I was like ‘Oh my God, how am I going to get to know everyone?’ ” Cooper, a senior, said. “It was way easier than I thought it would be. In the past we’ve had problems. This year, we really decided to just come together as one, play for one another, stick together as a unit.”

While Cooper said the Rebels have dealt with cliques and drama within the team in the past, this season the veterans and newcomers have come together almost seamlessly. And that camaraderie is a big reason why the team set expectations higher than its projected sixth-place finish in the Mountain West before opening its season last Friday against Indiana State.

“We’ve seen that (drama) basically kills a team,” Cooper said. “This year we’ve come to the conclusion as one, that if someone has a problem with something, say it. We’ve definitely grown. We’ve grown a lot.”

One area UNLV hopes its newfound unity translates to the field is in its defense, which led the conference in errors last season and contributed to the team’s eighth-place Mountain West finish. The Rebels infield will be led by veteran third baseman Jadelyn Yadao-Valdez, but also features newcomers such as freshman second baseman Justine Federe.

“We really worked a lot on that cohesiveness, making sure everyone is on the same page,” fifth-year coach Lisa Dodd said. “I do think the chemistry of the group and how they feel about each other helps that.”

Federe is one of several freshmen expected to make an immediate impact, along with leadoff hitter Mara Kemmer and pitcher/first baseman Charlie Masterson from Boulder City. Senior Morgan Ettinger also said transfers Alyssa Navarro (Iowa) and Brianna Gatlin (Utah Valley) will contribute right away.

“It’s been pretty fun to have some fresh blood,” Dodd said. “The good thing about the newcomers is that they’ve made everyone better. They’ve upped the level of competition.”

The battles haven’t been as sharp in the circle, where UNLV returns 100 percent of their innings after finishing fourth in the Mountain West in earned run average last year. Cooper returns to lead the staff, armed with a new mental approach after sporting an ERA of 3.28 in 2016, fourth-best in the conference.

“Mentality-wise, I wouldn’t say I’ve struggled with it, but I’ve let it take me out of a lot of games in the past,” Cooper said. “This year I’ve refused to let that happen.”

Dodd also said Ettinger, who led the Rebels in innings last year with 97 2/3, saw her stuff improve this fall. The two veteran pitchers will help anchor a team that hopes all its additions will form a more united squad that can contend in the Mountain West.

“We had a lot of freshmen, a lot of transfers,” Ettinger said. “It was a little weird, but at the same time, it took us a week to get to know each other and everyone’s easy to get along with. It’s not a big deal for us.”

BASEBALL

The Rebels open their 2017 season on Friday at 6:05 p.m. against Nebraska-Omaha, beginning a favorable early part of the team’s schedule.

UNLV plays 14 of its first 18 games at home, and starts the season off with nine straight at Earl E. Wilson Stadium. The team won’t have to play in a hostile environment until March 3 at San Jose State.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

As of last Wednesday, Rebels senior Carol Zi Yang was ranked 24th in singles in Division I women’s tennis.

Yang was the highest of three ranked players in the Mountain West, with UNR’s Claudia Herrero Garcia far behind her at No. 67. She started the spring season 2-0 before UNLV’s matches with Idaho, Youngstown State and Southern Utah over the weekend.

