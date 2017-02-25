UNLV hockey club advances in West Regional

Cody Williams’ goal with 1:33 remaining in regulation broke a 3-3 tie, and UNLV held off Metro State 4-3 Friday to advance in the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division 2 West Regional in Greeley, Colorado.

The No. 3 seeded Rebels (29-7) will play No. 6 Denver at noon Saturday, with the winner advancing to the D2 Nationals from March 15 to 19 in Columbus, Ohio.

UNLV squandered a 2-0 lead and came into the third period tied 2-2. Dion Antisin scored his second goal to put UNLV ahead 3-2 midway through the third period only to see Metro State’s Kevin Behrens tie the score with 5:33 to play. Williams, a sophomore forward and the team’s leading scorer, scored his 34th of the season for the winning goal.