UNLV hockey earns playoff berth

The news wasn’t good for UNLV’s ice hockey club Tuesday. But it wasn’t that bad either.

The American Collegiate Hockey Association announced its playoff schedule and the Rebels, who are in the midst of their best-season in their 11-year history at 28-7, are in the field. However, UNLV, which was ranked No. 2 in the West as it plays its final season as a Division II program, was hoping to receive one of the two automatic bids to the nationals.

The automatic bids for the event in Columbus, Ohio, set for March 15-19, went to Williston (South Dakota) State and Northern Arizona. UNLV, which is seeded third, has an opening-round bye in the West Regionals in Greeley, Colorado, and will play the lowest remaining seed Feb. 24. Should the Rebels win, they would play the next remaining lowest seed Feb. 25, with the winner advancing to Columbus.

“I’m not upset,” said Zee Khan, the team’s general manager. “We didn’t come back from the (winter) break like we needed to.”

The Rebels lost two head-to-head meetings at Northern Arizona, which jumped over UNLV to grab the second automatic berth.

“What I’m happy about is we put the NAU losses behind us and we’re back to playing the way we can,” UNLV coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener said. “We’ve won three in a row and we’ve got some momentum going into the playoffs.”

UNLV ended its regular season with consecutive victories over Cal State Northridge last Friday (5-0) and Saturday (8-0) in front of nearly 1,000 fans at Sobe Ice Arena in the Fiesta Rancho.

“The best thing was I saw them having fun again,” Vignieri-Greener said. “Everyone was smiling and enjoying the game again. We were missing that for a while and now we’re getting it back at just the right time.”

With the Rebels moving up to Division I club hockey next year, the goal all along has been to make it to nationals for the first time.

“It would be the perfect transition as we go forward,” Khan said. “But we need to take care of business in Colorado first.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.