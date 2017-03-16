UNLV hockey falls 8-5 to Grand Valley State

UNLV’s debut at the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division 2 national championships was a defensive nightmare as as the Rebels allowed a season-high eight goals in an 8-5 loss to Grand Valley State Wednesday.

UNLV (30-8) plays William Patterson at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in its second of three games in Pool A play.

Trailing 3-1 early in the second period after squandering an early 1-0 first-period lead, Tristan Mayer scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle to pull the Rebels within 3-2. However Grand Valley State (24-5-3) answered with four goals, extending the Lakers’ lead to 7-2, and chased Rebels starting goaltender Alex Feese 11 1/2 minutes into the period.

UNLV had allowed six goals in a game on four different occasions this season. But Grand Valley State had too much firepower and the Rebels could get no closer than 7-5 with 5:55 remaining in the third period. In addition to Mayer, UNLV got two goals from Dion Antisin, and goals from Cody Williams and Viktor Brask.