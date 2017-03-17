UNLV hockey team ousted from contention in national tournament

Daniel Sabato scored the go-ahead goal with 8:57 left to send William Paterson to a 3-1 win over UNLV, eliminating the Rebels from title contention at the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 2 national championships Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

The Rebels (30-9), who are 0-2 in Pool A play, play their final game of the season at 11 a.m. Friday against Ohio University. The winner of Friday’s game between William Paterson and Grand Valley State wins the pool and advances to Saturday’s semifinals.

Trailing 1-0, UNLV tied the game with 30 seconds left in the second period on Dion Antisin’s tip-in. But the Pioneers (21-2-3) went ahead to stay on Sabato’s goal.

Thomas Bauer added a goal with 2:38 remaining to seal the outcome.

Goaltender Erik Eidissen had 45 saves for the Rebels, who were outshot 48-25.