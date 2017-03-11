UNLV roundup: Baseball team edges Air Force in 11 innings

Max Smith hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to send UNLV past Air Force 10-9 in a Mountain West baseball game Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Keyon Allen led off the bottom of the 11th with a single and advanced on an error. After an intentional walk, he scored on Smith’s flyout to right.

Justin Jones went 4-for-5 with a second-inning homer and a tying RBI single in the ninth for the Rebels (6-8, 2-2), who held an 18-10 edge in hits.

Bryson Stott went 3-for-6 with a double, and Nick Ames and Ernie De La Trinidad each went 2-for-5 with an RBI for UNLV, which halted a two-game skid.

Nic Ready went 3-for-6 with a double and two runs, and Drew Wiss was 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs for the Falcons (6-7, 0-4), who led 5-0 in the first inning.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Kiley Harrison and Janine Petmecky had two hits apiece to back Mara Kemmer (2-1), who pitched five shutout innings for UNLV (14-8) in its 7-2 win over DePaul (9-8) in the Rebel Classic.

Harrison had a double and scored twice, Petmecky drove in a run, and Myranda Bueno scored twice for the Rebels, who had an 11-4 edge in hits.

In UNLV’s first game of the day, Nicole Doyle (3-4) pitched a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts, and Katel Massa led off the seventh with a home run in a 1-0 win by Southern Illinois (10-11).

Morgan Ettinger (11-3) went the distance for the Rebels and held the Salukis to one run on seven hits and three walks and struck out five.

Bueno went 3-for-3 with a double.

MEN’S GOLF

At Siena Golf Club, Justin Kim is in a five-way tie for second place in the 67-player field at 9-under-par 135 after two rounds of the Jackrabbit Invitational, helping UNLV hold second place in the 12-team field.

UNR leads at 33-under 543, followed by the Rebels (554) and Cal State Fullerton (558).

UNR’s Grant Booth is the individual leader at 10-under 134.

For the Rebels, John Oda is tied for 12th at 5-under 139, followed by Harry Hall (140, tied for 15th), Shintaro Ban (143, tied for 22nd) and Taylor Montgomery (146, tied for 40th).

Derek Castillo, playing as an individual for UNLV, is tied for ninth at 6-under 138.

The tournament concludes Saturday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Tucson, Ariz., Mackenzie Raim shot 1-under 71 to tie for eighth in the 75-player field and lead UNLV to third place after the first round of the Mountain View Invitational.

The Rebels shot 2-over 290, one stroke behind New Mexico State. Arizona leads the 13-team field at 10-under 278.

For UNLV, Harley Dubsky shot even-par 72 and is tied for 14th, and Elizabeth Prior is tied for 17th at 73. Alyssa Getty and Alexandra Kaui each shot 74 and are tied for 25th.

TRACK AND FIELD

At College Station, Texas, junior Destiny Smith-Barnett finished seventh in her eight-runner heat and placed 14th overall out of 16 competitors in the 60-meter dash preliminaries in the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Smith-Barrett, seeded seventh, finished in 7.341 seconds.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Jakob Amilon and Evaldo Neto each posted a straight-set singles win and teamed for a doubles victory to lead UNLV (6-2) to a 7-0 triumph over Boston College (3-7).

Alexandr Cozbinov and Richard Solberg each won a three-set singles match, and Ruben Alberts and Courtney Lock each won close straight-set matches by scores of 7-6 (5), 6-4 and 7-5, 7-5, respectively.