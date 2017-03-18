UNLV roundup: Baseball team strikes early, holds off San Diego State

Kyle Isbel and Keyon Allen each had two hits and an RBI to help UNLV to a 5-3 win over host San Diego State in a Mountain West baseball game Friday.

Allen drove in a run with a second-inning bunt single, and Isbel followed with an RBI hit to give the Rebels (10-9, 5-2) a 5-0 lead.

Bryson Stott hit an RBI double, Nick Ames a run-scoring single and Justin Jones a sacrifice fly in UNLV’s three-run first.

Alan Strong (3-0) held the Aztecs (11-7, 2-2) to one run on four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

Andrew Brown went 3-for-5 with an RBI for San Diego State, which was outhit 9-7.

Aztecs starter Brett Seeburger (3-1) gave up five runs on nine hits and no walks and struck out six in seven innings.

Tyler Adkison drove in two runs for San Diego State.

SOFTBALL

At Logan, Utah, Brina Buttacavoli went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Paxton Provost went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer to lead Utah State to a 10-2 win over UNLV in both teams’ Mountain West opener.

Buttacavoli had a two-run homer, an RBI double and a run-scoring single as the Aggies (17-5, 1-0) won for the sixth time in seven games.

Sarina Jaramillo went 3-for-3 with an RBI double and three runs for Utah State, which held a 13-4 edge in hits in a game halted after 4½ innings.

Aggies starter Kellie White (8-2) gave up two runs on four hits and no walks and struck out one in five innings.

Justine Federe homered, and Kiley Harrison had an RBI double for the Rebels (16-10, 0-1).

UNLV starter Morgan Ettinger (12-5) gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk and struck out one in three innings.

HOCKEY

At Columbus, Ohio, Niklas Giers scored the go-ahead goal with 11:25 left to lead UNLV past Ohio 3-1 in the Rebels’ final game of pool play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 2 national championships.

UNLV (31-9) finished 1-2 in Pool A and did not qualify for the semifinals.

Hunter Speier scored for the Rebels 1:56 into the first period, and the Bobcats tied it 31 seconds into the third.

After Giers put UNLV back ahead with a goal assisted by Cody Williams and Jake Saxe, Tristan Mayer added an insurance goal 1:22 later.

The Rebels next season will play in the ACHA’s Division 1.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Alexandr Cozbinov’s 6-4, 6-3 upset over No. 54-ranked Arjun Kadhe at No. 2 singles was the highlight for UNLV (8-3) in its 4-1 loss to No. 5-ranked Oklahoma State (14-3).

The Cowboys, who boast three ranked singles players and two ranked doubles teams, won three singles matches in straight sets en route to their sixth straight win.

UNLV’s Ruben Alberts was locked in a 7-5, 4-5 match at No. 3 singles that wasn’t played to completion after Oklahoma State had clinched the team victory.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Myron Partridge Stadium, Stella Clemens placed third in the pentathlon on the second day of the UNLV Spring Invitational/Sheila Tarr-Smith Multis.

Clemens recorded a personal-best measurement of 126 feet in the javelin throw. She placed third in the long jump (18 feet, ¼ inches) and sixth in the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 30.66 seconds.

Other teams competing include Brigham Young, Fresno State, Idaho State, Illinois, Northern Colorado, San Jose State, Southern Utah, UC Davis, Utah Valley, Dixie State and Cerritos College.

The meet’s final round of competition starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.