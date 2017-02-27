UNLV roundup: Cal State Fullerton blanks Rebels in baseball series finale

Chris Hudgins drove in three runs to back strong pitching by John Gavin and lead Cal State Fullerton to a 5-0 win over UNLV in a nonconference baseball game Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

Gavin (2-0) blanked the Rebels (3-4) on eight hits and no walks and struck out six as the Titans (4-3), ranked No. 7 by Baseball America, took the final two games of the three-game set.

Taylor Bryant went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Fullerton, which was outhit 10-8.

UNLV starter Garrett Poole (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and two walks and struck out three in seven innings.

Bryson Stott and Payton Squier each went 2-for-4 for the Rebels.

SOFTBALL

At Honolulu, Michaela Hood (1-1) pitched a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for Montana in its 6-0 win over UNLV in the Hawaii Invitational.

Gabby Martinez went 3-for-4 and scored twice, and Delene Colburn went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Grizzlies (5-9), who held a 13-4 edge in hits.

Rebels freshman Charlie Masterson pitched three shutout innings in relief of starter Morgan Ettinger (8-1), giving up two hits and notching two strikeouts.

Ettinger gave up six runs on 11 hits and one walk in four-plus innings.

Justine Federe went 2-for-3 for UNLV (9-5).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, No. 31-ranked Carol Yang’s 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 93 Brittany Lindl at No. 1 singles was the highlight for the No. 33 Rebels (6-3) in their 4-1 loss to No. 24 Tennessee (13-1).

Paola Artiga and Anna Bogoslavets teamed for a doubles victory for UNLV.