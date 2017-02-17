UNLV roundup: Freshman Kim excels, helps men’s golf team stay third in Hawaii tournament

UNLV freshman Justin Kim shot a 6-under-par 66 Thursday to match three other players with the best round of the day and help the Rebels stay in third place after two rounds of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii.

UNLV, ranked 21st, is at 10-under 566 — 15 strokes behind No. 9 Virginia and nine back of No. 25 Texas A&M.

Brigham Young and Santa Clara are tied for fourth, four strokes behind the Rebels, in the 18-team event.

Kim, after a bogey-free second round with six birdies, is at 5-under 139 and alone in eighth place among 109 players.

Close behind for UNLV are junior Shintaro Ban (4-under 140, tied for ninth) and sophomore Harry Hall (3-under 141, tied for 14th).

Junior John Oda (2-over 146, tied for 44th) and senior Taylor Montgomery (7-over 151, tied for 78th) round out the Rebels’ lineup.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, freshman Justine Federe hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning and totaled three RBIs to lead the Rebels (4-2) to an 8-7 win over Northern Iowa (4-2) in a DeMarini Desert Classic opener.

Mara Kemmer and Myranda Bueno had two hits apiece, and Kemmer scored twice for UNLV, which was outhit 10-6.

Morgan Ettinger (3-0) pitched four innings of relief, giving up one run on four hits and two walks and striking out five.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At College Station, Texas, UNLV scored in four events and has 173 points through two days of the Mountain West Championships, good for ninth place in the 10-team field.

Boise State leads with 605½, and UNR is second with 490.

The Rebels’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ida Schutt, Kyndall Phillips, Sydney Schuette and Sofia Carnevale placed ninth in 1 minute, 33.97 seconds.

Mykayla Fielding scored 283.70 points to place 13th in 3-meter diving, and Alyssa Arnett was 21st with 266.20 points.

Schutt placed 10th in the 200 individual medley in 2:02.04, and Kristina Hendrick was 16th in 2:04.24.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Los Angeles, Jakob Amilon won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for the Rebels (5-2), who won five singles matches — including three three-set decisions — in a 5-2 victory over Loyola Marymount (2-4).

Alexandr Cozbinov, Ruben Alberts and Courtney Lock each won in three sets, and Richard Solberg won in straight sets.