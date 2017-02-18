UNLV roundup: Hall, men’s golf team set pace on final day, place third in Hawaii

Paced by sophomore Harry Hall’s round-best 7-under-par 65, the UNLV men’s golf team closed with a round-leading 14-under 274 and finished third Friday in the 18-team John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii.

Hall, who had eight birdies and one bogey in his final round, finished in a three-way tie for third at 10-under 206.

The 21st-ranked Rebels totaled 24-under 840, one stroke behind No. 25 Texas A&M and five back of No. 9 Virginia, the wire-to-wire leader.

Brigham Young was fourth, 16 strokes behind UNLV.

For the Rebels, junior Shintaro Ban shot 4-under 68 Friday and finished at 8-under 208 and alone in seventh in the 109-player field.

Junior John Oda had a bogey-free 67 Friday and finished tied with freshman Justin Kim in a tie for 13th at 3-under 213.

Senior Taylor Montgomery shot 12-over 228 to tie for 85th.

Through five tournaments in 2016-17, UNLV has recorded a first-, second- and third-place finish.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Janine Petmecky hit a two-out, two-run, walk-off home run in the seventh inning and totaled three RBIs for UNLV (6-2), which overcame four errors to notch a 6-5 win over Weber State (0-6-1) in the DeMarini Desert Classic.

Myranda Bueno hit a two-out, two-run single in the Rebels’ three-run fourth, and Kiley Harrison was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run for UNLV, which was outhit 10-9.

In the Rebels’ second game, Alyssa Navarro belted a three-run pinch-hit homer in a five-run fourth inning as UNLV overcame six errors in an 8-4 win over Texas-El Paso (0-6).

Bueno went 2-for-3 with three runs, and Brooke Stover went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run.

Morgan Ettinger (5-0), who won the earlier game with one inning of relief, held the Miners to one earned run on eight hits and one walk and struck out six in seven innings.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Justin Jones went 3-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBIs for UNLV (1-0), which scored nine unearned runs in a 20-3 blitz of Omaha (0-1) in the UNLV Classic.

Jones hit a three-run homer in an eight-run second inning and a grand slam in a six-run sixth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the first.

Alan Strong (1-0) held the Mavericks to two runs on four hits and one walk and struck out 11 in five innings.

Payton Squier went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs, Kyle Isbel went 2-for-6 with a double and three RBIs, and Ernie De La Trinidad went 3-for-3 with three runs for the Rebels, who held a 21-7 edge in hits.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At College Station, Texas, freshman Sofia Carnevale’s runner-up finish in the 100-yard breaststroke highlighted UNLV’s showing on the third day of the four-day Mountain West Championships.

The Rebels, who moved up to eighth place in the 10-team competition, had two fifth-place finishers and one in sixth.

Carnevale finished in 1 minute, 0.48 seconds. Teammate Kristina Hendrick was sixth in the event in 1:02.84.

Kyndal Phillips was fifth in the 100 butterfly in 54.31 seconds, and Ida Schutt was fifth in the 400 individual medley in 4:18.33.

UNLV has 337 points. Boise State leads with 972.

FOOTBALL

John Jackson, a member of UNLV’s coaching staff from 1999 to 2004, died Thursday in Torrance, California, of complications following intestinal surgery. He was 81.

Under Jackson’s direction as running game coordinator, the 2002 Rebels finished 15th in the nation on the ground with 214 yards per game. This came on the heels of a 2001 season that saw UNLV pile up 2,734 yards as a team (the most since 1979) and run for 24 touchdowns (most since 1981).

Jackson tutored three of UNLV’s seven 1,000-yard rushers: Jeremi Rudolph in 2000, Joe Haro in 2001 and Dominique Dorsey in 2004.