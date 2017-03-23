UNLV roundup: Late walks haunt in baseball loss at Texas Tech

Michael Davis drew a two-out, four-pitch walk with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, sending home the winning run in No. 3-ranked Texas Tech’s 5-4 victory over UNLV in a nonconference baseball game Wednesday in Lubbock, Texas.

The Rebels (10-13), who led 3-0 after three innings, went up 4-3 in the top of the 10th on Payton Squier’s RBI single.

But the Red Raiders (19-4) drew five walks off three UNLV pitchers in the bottom of the inning, with Cody Farhat plating the tying run with a one-out walk.

Kyle Isbel had a double and a single and scored twice for the Rebels, who held an 8-5 edge in hits but lost their fourth straight.

Ernie De La Trinidad went 2-for-5 with a first-inning RBI single for UNLV.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Tempe, Ariz., Aiwen Zhu’s 7-6, 5-7, 1-0 (11-9) win over No. 63-ranked Sammi Hampton at No. 2 singles, Zhu’s first victory over a ranked opponent this season, was the highlight for No. 42 UNLV (10-6) in its 6-1 loss to No. 49 Arizona State.

The Sun Devils (8-5) won the other five singles matches in straight sets, including No. 65 Kassidy Jump’s 7-6, 6-3 upset over No. 27 Carol Yang.