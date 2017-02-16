UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team third after first round of Hawaii tournament

Shintaro Ban shot a 4-under-par 68 to tie for sixth Wednesday and help UNLV land in third place after the opening round of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii.

The 21st-ranked Rebels were one of four teams in the 18-team field to come in under par at 6-under 282.

Ninth-ranked Virginia, led by Jimmy Stanger’s course-record 10-under 62, set the pace at 20-under 268, followed by Texas A&M (276). Brigham Young is two strokes behind UNLV.

Ban, a junior, is tied for sixth in the 109-player field. Also for UNLV, junior John Oda is tied for 11th at 2-under 70, and sophomore Harry Hall is tied for 14th at 71.

Freshman Justin Kim and senior Taylor Montgomery are tied for 40th at 73.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At College Station, Texas, UNLV finished Wednesday tied for eighth after three events in the nine-team, four-day Mountain West Championships.

Boise State is first with 200 points. UNR is second with 198. The Rebels are tied with Fresno State with 84.