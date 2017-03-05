UNLV roundup: Quaney pitches Rebels to baseball win at San Jose State

Larry Quaney pitched a complete game Saturday to lead UNLV to a 7-1 victory over host San Jose State in a Mountain West baseball game.

Quaney (1-0), a sophomore Cimarron-Memorial product, scattered eight hits and issued no walks. He struck out three and blanked the Spartans (4-5, 1-1) after the first inning.

The Rebels (5-6, 1-1) scored all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the fifth, Nick Ames’ RBI double preceded a two-out, two-run double by Max Smith, who finished 3-for-4.

Bishop Gorman product Justin Jones hit a two-out, three-run double in the sixth.

Kyle Isbel, whose one-out triple started the sixth-inning rally, finished 3-for-5, helping UNLV to a 10-8 edge in hits.

Aaron Pleschner went 2-for-3 for San Jose State. Joseph Stefanki’s RBI double was the Spartans’ lone extra-base hit.

SOFTBALL

At St. George, Utah, Janine Petmecky went 3-for-4 with a two-run single to lead UNLV to a 7-2 win over Utah Valley (0-7) in the Red Desert Classic.

Jade Yadao-Valdez, Kiley Harrison and Alyssa Navarro had two hits apiece for the Rebels (12-6), who held a 12-8 edge in hits.

UNLV starter Mara Kemmer (1-1) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk and struck out four in four innings.

In the Rebels’ second game of the day, Bethany Olea went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs to power Montana (7-11) to a 6-2 victory.

Petmecky had two doubles and Yadao-Valdez two singles, and each scored a run as UNLV matched the Grizzlies’ seven hits.

Ashlyn Lyons drove in two runs for Montana.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, En-Pei Huang notched a straight-sets singles win and was part of a doubles victory for No. 46-ranked UNLV (7-4) in its 4-0 triumph over UC Riverside (1-6) that halted the Rebels’ three-match skid.

Aiwen Zhu and Jovana Kenic also posted straight-sets singles wins, and Paola Artiga and Anna Bogoslavets teamed for a doubles victory.