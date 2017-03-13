UNLV roundup: Rebels cap baseball sweep of Air Force

Nick Rodriguez drove in three runs Sunday to help UNLV cap a three-game sweep with a 6-5 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West baseball game at Wilson Stadium.

Rodriguez, one of six Rebels with two hits, had an RBI single in the Rebels’ three-run third inning, and his two-run single in the fourth put UNLV (8-8, 4-2) up 5-0.

Starter Garrett Poole (2-1) held the Falcons (6-9, 0-6) to one earned run in 7 2/3 innings despite giving up 12 hits. He walked none and struck out none.

Kyle Isbel had a double and a single, stole a base and scored twice for UNLV, which was outhit 14-12. Bryson Stott and Justin Jones each added two singles and an RBI.

Nic Ready and Drew Wiss had three singles each for Air Force, which lost each game of the series by one run.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Tucson, Ariz., Harley Dubsky tied for the best score of the final round with a 3-under-par 69 in helping UNLV tie for fourth in the 13-team Mountain View Invitational.

Dubsky finished at 2-under 214 and tied for fifth in the 75-golfer field. The Rebels shot 15-over 879, 29 strokes behind winner Arizona — the lone team to come in under par.

Also for UNLV, Mackenzie Raim shot 2-over 218 to tie for 12th, followed by teammates Alexandra Kaui (223, tied for 27th), Elizabeth Prior (224, tied for 33rd) and Alyssa Getty (230, tied for 53rd).

Arizona’s Wanasa Zhou shot 13-under 203 to win by four strokes.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, No. 37-ranked Carol Yang’s 0-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over No. 10 Viktoriya Lushkova was the highlight for No. 45 UNLV in its 6-1 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State.

The Cowgirls (12-3) have five players ranked nationally in singles and three ranked pairs in doubles.

Anna Bogoslavets lost a three-set match for the Rebels (8-5), and teammates Aiwen Zhu and Paola Artiga lost 7-6, 6-3 and 7-6, 6-2, respectively.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Janine Petmecky went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Brianna Gatlin hit a three-run homer for UNLV in its 8-6 loss to Portland State in the final game of the Rebel Classic.

Shae Nelson went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Alexxis Ponce and Mariah Gonzalez each went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Tayler Gunesch had two RBIs and two runs for the Vikings (2-17), who held an 11-8 edge in hits and halted an eight-game slide.

Morgan Ettinger (12-4) pitched the distance for the Rebels (16-9), giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits, four hit-batsmen and no walks. She struck out six.