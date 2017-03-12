UNLV roundup: Rebels rally for baseball win over Air Force

A one-out throwing error in the ninth inning capped UNLV’s two-run rally in its 6-5 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West baseball game Saturday at Wilson Stadium.

Nick Rodriguez and Ernie De La Trinidad hit consecutive singles after a one-out walk to load the bases in the ninth.

Justin Jones then hit a ground ball that second baseman Shaun Mize threw away, and the tying and winning runs scored in the Rebels’ second walk-off win over the Falcons (6-8, 0-5) in as many days.

De La Trinidad and Bryson Stott had two hits each, and Nick Ames had a two-run single for UNLV (7-8, 3-2), which was outhit 12-10.

Mize and Ashton Easley had three hits apiece for Air Force, which trailed 4-0 after two innings.

Rebels starter Larry Quaney gave up just two runs in 6⅔ innings depite permitting 10 hits and issuing two walks. He struck out two.

Drew Wiss went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Falcons.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Morgan Ettinger (12-3) pitched a four-hit shutout, and Mara Kemmer had two hits and scored on Janine Petmecky’s sixth-inning groundout to lead UNLV to a 1-0 win over New Mexico State in the Rebel Classic.

Brianna Gatlin had two hits for the Rebels (16-8), who had a 6-4 edge in hits and halted a four-game win streak by the Aggies (8-11). Ettinger issued one walk and struck out five.

In UNLV’s second game of the day, Kiley Harrison hit a two-run double in a six-run first inning in its 7-5 win over Portland State.

Kemmer and Jade Yadao-Valdez each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Rebels, who matched the Vikings’ seven hits.

Alexis Morrison went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Portland State (1-17), which lost its eighth straight.

MEN’S GOLF

At Siena Golf Club, freshman Justin Kim posted his first collegiate tournament victory, shooting a final-round 4-under-par 68 for a 13-under 203 total and a one-stroke win in the 12-team, 67-player Jackrabbit Invitational.

The Rebels fired the best final-round score, 12-under 276, and placed second at 34-under 830 — seven strokes behind champion UNR.

For UNLV, John Oda tied for sixth at 9-under 207 and was followed by teammates Harry Hall (210, 10th), Shintaro Ban (214, tied for 18th) and Taylor Montgomery (216, tied for 27th).

Derek Castillo, competing as an individual for the Rebels, tied for 11th at 5-under 211.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Tucson, Ariz., the Rebels shot nine strokes worse than in the opening round and dropped to fourth place in the 13-team, 75-player Mountain View Invitational.

UNLV is at 13-over 589, 28 shots back of first-place Arizona — the lone team to come in under par. Harley Dubsky, who leads UNLV, is in a tie for 10th at 1-over 145.

Also for the Rebels, Mackenzie Raim is tied for 18th at 3-over 147, followed by teammates Alexandra Kaui (148, tied for 26th), Elizabeth Prior (149, tied for 32nd) and Alyssa Getty (153, tied for 50th).

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Jakob Amilon and Evaldo Neto each won twice in singles and combined for two doubles victories to help UNLV (7-2) to 4-1 wins over Brigham Young (9-8) and Northern Arizona (5-5).

Ruben Alberts posted two singles wins and was part of a victorious doubles team for the Rebels, and Richard Solberg won in singles and was part of a doubles win against the Lumberjacks.