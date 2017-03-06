UNLV roundup: Rebels start fast, fade in baseball loss at San Jose

Joseph Stefanki hit a go-ahead three-run triple in the fifth inning Sunday to rally host San Jose State to a 9-5 win over UNLV in a Mountain West baseball game.

Down 5-0 after the first, the Spartans (5-5, 2-1) scored three in the fourth, two on a home run by Shane Timmons, before Stefanki’s key hit.

Ernie De La Trinidad hit a three-run homer in the five-run first by the Rebels (5-7, 1-2) that chased starter Graham Gomez.

Five San Jose State relievers then teamed to blank UNLV on three hits and two walks over the next 8 1/3 innings, with six strikeouts.

Aaron Pleschner went 3-for-4 and scored twice for the Spartans, who held a 12-7 edge in hits.

De La Trinidad also had a double, and Kyle Isbel doubled twice for the Rebels.

UNLV starter Garrett Poole (1-2) gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks and struck out one in 4 1/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

At St. George, Utah, Crysti Eichner had two doubles and two RBIs, and Kate Richard hit a two-run homer to power Binghamton to a 7-2 win over UNLV in the Red Desert Classic.

Rozlyn Price (2-1) held the Rebels (12-7) to two runs on seven hits and three walks and struck out two in seven innings as the Bearcats (3-8) halted a four-game slide.

Jessica Rutherford went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice, and Stephanie Bielec went 3-for-4 with a triple for Binghamton, which had a 13-7 edge in hits.

Brianna Gatlin and Myranda Bueno had two hits apiece for UNLV, and Gatlin’s double was the Rebels’ lone extra-base hit.

Morgan Ettinger (10-2) gave up seven runs, five earned, on 11 hits and one walk and struck out three in 4 1/3 innings.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, 31st-ranked Carol Yang, Aiwen Zhu, Anna Bogoslavets and Jovana Kenic won straight-sets singles matches to lift 46th-ranked UNLV (8-4) to a 4-0 win over Colorado State (3-6) in both teams’ Mountain West opener.