UNLV roundup: Relay efforts pace men’s swim team in WAC Championships

Two top-five relay finishes carried the UNLV men’s swimming and diving team to fifth place Wednesday after the first day of the four-day, seven-team Western Athletic Conference Championships in Houston.

The 800-yard freestyle relay team of junior Francois Van Wynsberghe, senior Tom Paco-Pedroni, senior Brenton Sayers and junior Forrest Beesley finished third in 6 minutes, 30.41 seconds.

The 200 medley relay team of Paco-Pedroni, junior Serginni Martin, junior Dylan Tarazona and senior Kasey Foley placed fourth in 1:26.22.

The Rebels scored 68 points. Wyoming is in first place with 114, followed by Air Force (111), Grand Canyon (100) and North Dakota (71).

MEN’S GOLF

UNLV sophomore Harry Hall was named the Mountain West men’s golfer of the week for tournaments played Feb. 13-19.

The England native led the Rebels, now ranked No. 16 nationally by Golfweek and No. 17 by Golfstat, to a third-place finish at the 18-team John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii.

Hall placed third out of 109 golfers at 10-under-par 206. His 7-under 65, which included eight birdies, was the lowest score in the final round.

FOOTBALL

Funeral services for former assistant coach John Jackson, who died Thursday at age 81, are set for 11 a.m. Friday at First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Los Angeles, located at 2270 S. Harvard Blvd. in Los Angeles.

A celebration of life honoring Jackson is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at USC Town & Gown on the campus of Southern California. Complimentary parking will be provided at Parking Structure 2 located behind the Radisson Hotel off of Figueroa Street.