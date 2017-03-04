UNLV roundup: San Jose State rallies for baseball victory

Aaron Pleschner hit a two-out, two-run single, and relievers Christian Myers and Corey Wilson each threw a run-scoring wild pitch in San Jose State’s four-run seventh inning as the Spartans rallied past visiting UNLV 6-5 in a Mountain West baseball game Friday.

The Rebels (4-6) had gone ahead with a five-run fifth, highlighted by Nick Ames’ two-out, three-run homer.

Josh Nashed (1-0) worked six innings for San Jose State (4-4) and gave up five runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks and struck out eight.

UNLV starter Alan Strong gave up just two runs in five innings despite permitting nine hits and walking four. He struck out two.

Blaze Bohall (0-2) took the loss after being charged with four runs on two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings.

Shane Timmons went 3-for-5, and Corey Olivet, David Campbell and Joseph Stefanki each added two hits for the Spartans, who held a 12-6 edge in hits to overcome four errors.

Nick Rodriguez hit a triple and Bryson Stott an RBI single ahead of Ames’ home run in the fifth.

SOFTBALL

At St. George, Utah, Morgan Ettinger posted two wins in guiding the Rebels (11-5) to a 2-1 victory over Southern Utah (2-8) and a 3-1 triumph over Iowa State (7-9) in the Red Desert Classic.

Ettinger (10-1) gave up one run on six hits and no walks and struck out nine in 11 innings. She worked four innings of one-hit shutout relief in the opener.

Against the Thunderbirds, Mara Kemmer went 3-for-3 with a home run and pitched three shutout innings, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Against the Cyclones, Alyssa Navarro went 2-for-3 with a two-run single as the Rebels were outhit 5-4.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles by Aiwen Zhu (13-4) and Anna Bogoslavets (9-4) were the highlights for the No. 46-ranked Rebels (6-4) in their 5-2 loss to No. 40 Florida International (8-1).

At No. 1 singles, 31st-ranked Carol Yang of UNLV lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to No. 34 Andrea Lazaro as the Rebels dropped their third straight match.