UNLV to officially announce Kunzer-Murphy’s departure today

UNLV athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy discusses the state of Rebels athletics with members of the local media during a lunch at Ferraro's Italian Restaurant located at 4480 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @vegasphotograph

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV is expected to officially announce Monday afternoon that athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy will step down when the fiscal year ends June 30.

Sources told the Review-Journal earlier this month that Kunzer-Murphy would make such a move, but she said at the time no decision had been made regarding her three-year contract, which was set to expire at the end of his calendar year.

The UNLV announcement could address whether the search to replace Kunzer-Murphy will be a national one.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

