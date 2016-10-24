UNLV to officially announce Kunzer-Murphy’s departure today

UNLV is expected to officially announce Monday afternoon that athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy will step down when the fiscal year ends June 30.

Sources told the Review-Journal earlier this month that Kunzer-Murphy would make such a move, but she said at the time no decision had been made regarding her three-year contract, which was set to expire at the end of his calendar year.

The UNLV announcement could address whether the search to replace Kunzer-Murphy will be a national one.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.