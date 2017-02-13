UNLV roundup: Cal State Bakersfield routs Rebels to wrap up opening softball tournament

Summer Evans pitched seven strong innings to lead Cal State Bakersfield to a 5-1 win over UNLV to wrap up the Sportco Kick Off Classic softball tournament Sunday at Eller Media Stadium.

Evans (1-1) held the Rebels (3-2) to no earned runs on five hits and no walks.

Julea Cavazos went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in a five-run fourth inning by the Roadrunners (1-3).

Alyssa Navarro went 2-for-3 for UNLV.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Palos Verdes, Calif., the Rebels stand fifth through one round of the 15-team Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge after shooting 8-over-par 292, 12 strokes behind first-place UCLA.

Alexandra Kaui and Mackenzie Raim are tied for 15th in the 88-player field at 1-over 72.

Next for UNLV is Elizabeth Prior (73, tied for 20th), Alyssa Getty (75, tied for 43rd) and Harley Dubsky (77, tied for 65th).

MEN’S TENNIS

At Santa Clara, Calif., the Rebels (4-2) lost their second straight match, falling 4-0 to Santa Clara (6-1).

Top singles player Jakob Amilon lost a three-set decision to Robert Seby and teamed with Evaldo Neto in a 7-6 (5) loss at No. 1 doubles.

In singles, four Rebels won at least one set, but three of those matches — all with UNLV leading — were halted when the Broncos clinched the overall victory.