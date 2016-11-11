UNLV roundup: Men’s soccer team downs Texas-Rio Grande Valley in WAC tournament

Oscar Velazquez had a goal an an assist to help UNLV to a 3-2 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer tournament Thursday in Orem, Utah.

With the victory, the Rebels (8-11-1) will face top-seeded host Utah Valley (15-3-1) in a rematch of a semifinal last season that the Wolverines won 1-0.

Utah Valley also downed UNLV 2-1 on Oct. 29.

Rebels freshman Timo Mehlich’s goal in the 14th minute opened the scoring, before the Vaqueros (6-9-3) scored twice over the next five minutes to take a lead.

Velazquez scored the tying goal in the 38th minute, and the decisive goal came 1:27 later on an own-goal by UTRGV, which was outshot 14-6.

VOLLEYBALL

At Cox Pavilion, Bree Hammel had 11 kills and Alexis Patterson 34 assists to lead UNLV (22-5, 11-4) to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 sweep over Utah State (11-15, 6-9) in a Mountain West match.