UNLV roundup: Rebels rebound, rout Virginia Tech in season-opening softball tournament

Mara Kemmer had a triple and three RBIs to back Morgan Ettinger’s strong pitching and lead UNLV to a 10-2 win over Virginia Tech in the Sportco Kick Off Classic softball tournament Friday at Eller Media Stadium.

In the Rebels’ first game of the tournament, and of their season, UNLV committed six errors and left 11 runners on base Friday in an 11-5 loss to Indiana State.

Ettinger (1-0) held the Hokies (1-1) to two runs — both solo homers — on five hits in six innings, with seven strikeouts.

Kiley Harrison had two hits in each game for the Rebels (1-1), including a home run against the Sycamores (1-1).

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Kaysee Pilgrim placed first in the high jump with a 5-foot, 10¾-inch clearance to highlight the Rebels’ performance on the first day of the UNM Don Kirby Invitational.

Mandy Chitwood placed second in the 600-meter run in 1 minute, 31.64 seconds, which ranks second in the event in program history. Jaela Williams took fifth in the long jump at 19-8½.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Anna Bogoslavets and Paola Artiga each won in singles and combined for a doubles victory for the Rebels (4-1), who won all of the singles matches in a 6-1 triumph over Idaho (2-2).