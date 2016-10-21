UNLV roundup: Volleyball team dominates in sweep at Air Force

Bree Hammel had 13 kills and 12 digs to lead UNLV to a 3-0 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Alexis Patterson had 33 digs and 10 digs and Alyssa Wing 11 kills for the Rebels (19-2, 8-1), who won by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-19 for their eighth victory in their past nine matches and seventh in eight road matches.

Denise Ssozi and Savannah Banyai had 13 digs apiece for the Falcons (9-13, 0-9).

MEN’S TENNIS

At Darling Tennis Center, No. 3 seed Jakob Amilon and No. 4 seed Alexandr Cozbinov each won two singles matches, and both also stayed alive in doubles after the second day of the ITA Mountain Region Championships.

Amilon, ranked No. 124 nationally, downed Weber State’s Stefan Cooper 6-4, 6-1 and Denver’s Alex Gasson 6-4, 7-5.

Cozbinov outlasted New Mexico State’s Enrique Asmar 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 and then downed UNR’s Kostya Nesterenko 6-2, 6-3.

Amilon and Ruben Alberts, seeded fourth, won their doubles match over Utah State’s Austin Bass and Daniel Echeverry 8-4.

And Cozbinov and Courtney Lock teamed to down ninth-seeded Egbert Weverinks and Joe Woolley of Utah State 8-6.

Members from 16 Western teams are facing off as individuals through Sunday in singles and doubles. The singles and doubles champions advance to the USTA/ITA National Intercollegiate Indoor Championships, slated for Nov. 3-6 in Flushing, New York.