UNLV’s Larry Quaney earns Mountain West Pitcher of the Week honors

Cimarron-Memorial's Larry Quaney (22) pitches against Centennial during a baseball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. Cimarron-Memorial won 8-3. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV pitcher Larry Quaney was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Quaney, a sophomore, threw a complete game against San Jose State in a 7-1 victory for UNLV on Saturday.

The Cimmaron-Memorial High School graduate gave up his lone run in the first inning, and only allowed one runner to get to third base for the rest of the game.

Quaney is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in three starts this season. New Mexico third baseman Carl Stajduhar was named the Mountain West Player of the Week.

This is the second consecutive week a Rebel pitcher wins the conference award. Alan Strong was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 28.

 