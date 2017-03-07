UNLV’s Larry Quaney earns Mountain West Pitcher of the Week honors

UNLV pitcher Larry Quaney was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Quaney, a sophomore, threw a complete game against San Jose State in a 7-1 victory for UNLV on Saturday.

The Cimmaron-Memorial High School graduate gave up his lone run in the first inning, and only allowed one runner to get to third base for the rest of the game.

Quaney is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in three starts this season. New Mexico third baseman Carl Stajduhar was named the Mountain West Player of the Week.

This is the second consecutive week a Rebel pitcher wins the conference award. Alan Strong was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 28.