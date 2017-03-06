Posted 

UNLV spring recap Day 3: Robert Jackson continues to grind after injury

UNLV Rebels cornerback Robert Jackson (24) runs with the ball as cornerbacks coach David Lockwood, right, looks on during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels cornerback Robert Jackson (24) runs with the ball as cornerbacks coach David Lockwood, right, looks on during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez watches his team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

David Lockwood, UNLV Rebels cornerbacks coach, left, talks to cornerback Robert Jackson during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sean Manuel, UNLV Rebels strength and conditioning coach, right, talks to wide receivers Devonte Boyd, left, and Kendal Keys during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Devonte Boyd runs with the ball during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels cornerbacks Darius Mouton, right, runs with the ball during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebel wide receiver Kendal Keys runs with the ball during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

David Lockwood, UNLV Rebels cornerbacks coach, left, gives instructions to cornerback Darius Mouton during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebel wide receiver Kendal Keys, left, runs with the ball as outside linebacker Gabe McCoy (25) tackles him during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez, center, watches his team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels strength and conditioning coach Sean Manuel, second left, gives instructions during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels strength and conditioning coach Sean Manuel, second left, gives instructions during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebel wide receiver Darren Woods Jr, runs during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sean Manuel, UNLV Rebels strength and conditioning coach, center, watches his team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sean Manuel, UNLV Rebels strength and conditioning coach, left, and cornerbacks coach David Lockwood watch their team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV cornerbacks coach David Lockwood, left, and conditioning coach Sean Manuel watch their team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebel wide receiver Darren Woods Jr, catches the ball during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebel wide receiver Darren Woods Jr, catches the ball during team's practice on March, 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Robert Jackson admits it was a tough transition for him to play cornerback at the Division I level after transferring from the College of the Sequoias last year.

Jackson seldomly played during his first season at UNLV, but he kept grinding — a phrase he likes to say.

The Fort Myers, Florida, native impressed his coaches enough to earn his first start against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in November.

Jackson never got a chance to line up at corner. He broke his right wrist during the opening kick-off when a teammate’s helmet collided with his hand.

“It was bad,” Jackson said while shaking his head. “I go for a block and I’m out on the first play. I wanted to be out there with my teammates.”

Jackson was forced to watch his fellow defensive backs give up a whopping 66 points against Wyoming. The Rebels got the victory in triple overtime, but Jackson was out for the final two games of the season as the secondary struggled versus Boise State and UNR.

The senior Rebel said he’s 100 percent healthy for spring practices, and is currently one of the top two cornerbacks on the team, according to UNLV coach Tony Sanchez.

“I’m feeling great,” Jackson said. “The recovery process was fast. I’m ready to keep grinding and be a big part of this team.”

Sanchez wasn’t pleased with the big-play passes the cornerbacks allowed early in games last season. The third-year coach is optimistic Jackson, Darius Mouton, Tim Hough and Jericho Flowers will be much improved corners in the fall.

Sanchez, however, hasn’t ruled out the possibility of bringing in graduate transfers to play corner. The Rebels have two scholarships left to offer for 2017.

Jackson doesn’t mind the extra competition.

“I got no problem with that,” Jackson said. “I want new guys to come in. I hope they come. It would be more motivation to keep fighting and grinding.”

The grind never stops.

Corner for the future — UNLV wasn’t done recruiting high school players for the 2017 season after National Signing Day last month.

Kyle Moses, a cornerback from Mater Dei Catholic High School in San Diego, signed with the Rebels last week.

“We’re excited about Kyle Moses,” Sanchez said. “We had interest in him late in the game, but we wanted to make sure he came out to visit. Once he did, we quickly got things going. He’ll be a special player for the future.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 