We learned how to curl from an Olympic athlete, and it’s not pretty — VIDEO

Posted 

RJ reporter learns how to curl at the Continental Cup in Las Vegas (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team North America's Tom Howell, left, and Korey Dropkin sweep ahead of the rock during the WFG Continental Cup curling championship at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Team North America's skip Chris Plys watches as sweepers Tom Howell, left, and Korey Dropkin sweep ahead of the rock during the WFG Continental Cup curling championship at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Team North America's Tom Howell delivers the rock during the WFG Continental Cup curling championship at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Team North America's Tom Howell, left, and Korey Dropkin sweep ahead of the rock during the WFG Continental Cup curling championship at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Team North America's Tom Howell, left, and Korey Dropkin sweep ahead of the rock during the WFG Continental Cup curling championship at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The opening ceremony for the WFG Continental Cup goes on at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By ELAINE WILSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Curling is watched by many during the Winter Olympics in the United States, but in Canada, it’s one of the most popular sports.

The 2017 World Financial Group Continental Cup hit Las Vegas this week and it begged the question: how do they even do it? From the textured ice to the brooms to the 40-pound stones, we wanted to find out.

Watch the video above as our multimedia reporter Elaine Wilson gets a tutorial on how to curl from Debbie McCormick, captain of Team North America, a four-time Olympian and World Champion.

The Continental Cup runs through Sunday at The Orleans.

Anyone looking for more information on curling in Las Vegas or wants to learn to curl can contact the Las Vegas Curling Club.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.

 