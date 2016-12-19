WSOP announces tournament dates for 2017 event

The World Series of Poker is returning to the Rio in Las Vegas in 2017, Caesars announced Monday.

The popular poker tournament, which will be in its 48th year, will run from May 30-July 17.

Returning to the event is the Colossus, known as the world’s largest live poker event. The Colossus III will have a $565 buy-in re-entry No-Limit Hold’em tournament and will feature two starting flights a day from June 2-4.

The $10,000 buy-in No-Limit Hold’em WSOP Main event championship will run from July 8-17 and feature three starting flights July 8-10.

Also returning to the tournament in 2017 is Millionaire Make, Monster Stack, Little One for ONE Drop, Seniors Event and Ladies Championship.

Here’s a look at the tournament’s major dates:

— May 30: Live games begin

— May 31: Casino Employees event

— June 2-4: Colossus III

— June 16: Senior Event

— July 8-17: $10,000 buy-in No-Limit Hold’em WSOP Main Event championship

— July 17: Main Event final nine players

Event dates and times are subject to change, and a full event-by-event schedule is expected to be released in February.

