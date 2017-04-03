1 dead, 1 critical in east Las Vegas rollover crash

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a Sunday evening rollover traffic crash in the east valley.

Las Vegas police responded just after 6 p.m. to reports of a rollover crash near Pecos and Bonanza roads.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said the vehicle’s male driver is dead, and a female passenger was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Metro’s fatal team is investigating the crash.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.