1 dead, 1 critical in east Las Vegas rollover crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead and another had moderate injuries after a Hummer rolled over in a crash in the east valley Sunday evening.

Las Vegas police responded just after 6 p.m. to reports of the rollover crash near North Pecos and East Bonanza roads. The crash happened on Pecos south of East Harris Avenue, a Metropolitan Police Department release later said.

Lt. Steve Summers said the 2003 Hummer’s male driver died, and a female passenger was taken to University Medical Center. She was initially listed as critical, but the release later said her injuries were “moderate.”

The release said a 1999 Toyota Corolla turned right from eastbound Harris onto southbound Pecos when it was hit in the rear by a 2003 Hummer. “The Toyota rotated and stopped,” the release said, while the Hummer crossed the median, flipped and landed on its roof on the east Pecos sidewalk.

The deceased was partially ejected from the Hummer and died at the scene.

The Corolla driver and passenger were not injured.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

