1 dead after being struck by car near downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle near downtown Las Vegas.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the 2:55 p.m. crash involving one pedestrian and one vehicle at North Main Street and West Owens Avenue.
It’s unknown whether the pedestrian was on a marked crosswalk or whether speed and impairment were factors in the collision.
No other details were immediately available. Drivers should avoid the area while police investigate.
