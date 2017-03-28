1 dead after being struck by car near downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle near downtown Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the 2:55 p.m. crash involving one pedestrian and one vehicle at North Main Street and West Owens Avenue.

It’s unknown whether the pedestrian was on a marked crosswalk or whether speed and impairment were factors in the collision.

No other details were immediately available. Drivers should avoid the area while police investigate.

