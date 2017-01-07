1 dead after car crashes into tractor-trailer in southeast Las Vegas Valley

One person is dead after an early morning crash in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a crash near East Sunset and South Pecos roads involving a tractor-trailer and a white Ford Focus, according to police.

Investigators found that the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on Pecos through the intersection when the Ford Focus, traveling westbound on Sunset, ran a red light and crashed into the left side of the trailer.

The Focus became lodged beneath the trailer, between its axels. The 54-year-old driver of the truck stopped a short distance past the intersection and was not injured, but the driver of the Focus, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

The intersection was closed while Metro’s fatal detail investigated the crash but has since reopened.

This is the first traffic fatality Metro has investigated this year.

The woman’s name will be released after her next of kin have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.