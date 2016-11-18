1 dead in vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley

One person has died after a crash in the southwest valley Thursday night.

The three-vehicle crash happened at West Flamingo Road and Redwood Street about 5:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Corey Moon said.

All westbound lanes of Flamingo Road at Torrey Pines Drive are blocked.

No further information is immediately available.

