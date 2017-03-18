1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after suspected DUI crash in the east valley

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning after a suspected DUI crash in the east valley.

Las Vegas police responded just after 7 a.m. to the crash at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Ave, Metropolitan Police Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

Jenkins said a vehicle traveling eastbound on Desert Inn did not yield to traffic before turning onto northbound Eastern, and drove into the path of another vehicle traveling westbound on Desert Inn.

The vehicle that did not yield was struck, and a passenger was severely injured. The passenger was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and the driver was arrested on a felony DUI charge.

