1 killed in motorcycle crash, I-15 north closed at Blue Diamond in Las Vegas

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 15 near the Blue Diamond Road exit.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. and appears to involve only the motorcycle, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel.

There were two riders on the motorcycle. One died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, Stuenkel said.

I-15 northbound lanes are shut down at Blue Diamond, and traffic is being diverted onto a nearby access road.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.