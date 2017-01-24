1 pedestrian in critical condition after 2 pedestrians struck by car in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Two pedestrians were struck by a car in the southeast valley Monday night, leaving one in critical condition.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on North Boulder Highway at the Sun Valley Drive intersection, which is just south of Harmon Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A man driving northbound on Boulder Highway with a female passenger struck two pedestrians as they were crossing at the intersection. The driver and passenger were not injured and stayed on scene.

Both pedestrians were transported to a nearby hospital; at least one was in critical condition as of Monday night.

Gordon said northbound Boulder Highway would be closed between Sun Valley and the Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway, for about four hours as police investigate.

It was unclear Monday night whether impairment or speed factored in the crash.

