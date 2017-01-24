1 pedestrian dies after being hit by car in southeast Las Vegas Valley; another in critical condition

One man died and another is in critical condition following a car versus pedestrian crash in the southeast valley Monday night.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on North Boulder Highway at the Sun Valley Drive intersection, which is just south of Harmon Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A 27-year-old man driving a 2004 Lincoln northbound on Boulder Highway with a female passenger struck two pedestrians as they were crossing within the crosswalk at the intersection. The driver and passenger stayed on scene.

A Metro release later said both pedestrians were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center; a 51-year-old man died and a 42-year-old man was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

It was unclear Tuesday morning whether speed factored in the crash. The driver didn’t appear to be impaired, the release said.

The deceased will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

