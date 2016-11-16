1 person flown to hospital in extremely critical condition after a two-vehicle crash

One person was flown to University Medical Center in extremely critical condition after a two-vehicle crash near Goodsprings on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, involving a minivan and a Ford Explorer, happened about 3 p.m. on the 3100 block of Sandy Valley Road, about 10 miles west of Goodsprings, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

