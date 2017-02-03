1 woman dead after car was struck by suspected impaired driver at 215, Aliante

A woman is dead after her SUV was struck by a suspected impaired driver Thursday night in the north Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. on the westbound 215 on-ramp at North Aliante Parkway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The woman killed was driving her SUV north on Aliante to turn left on the 215 westbound ramp at the time, trooper Jason Buratczuk said. As the woman was turning left, another driver — who is suspected of being impaired — was heading south on Aliante and ran a red light, he said.

The possibly impaired driver struck the woman’s SUV, causing it to roll.

The woman in the SUV was ejected as a result and pronounced dead on the scene, Buratczuk said. The suspected impaired driver was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in an unknown condition.

As of 8:30 p.m. it was unclear if either vehicle had any passengers and whether any possible passengers were injured. The Highway Patrol was still investigating as of 9 p.m.

Expect delays in the area until about midnight as troopers investigate.

The county coroner’s office will name the woman killed once her family has been notified.

