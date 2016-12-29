16-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas Valley

A 16-year-old was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in the northeast valley.

The teen was struck about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said. Medical crews rushed the teen to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

It’s unclear if the teen was in a crosswalk when the crash occurred.

Expect delays in the area as police investigate.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.