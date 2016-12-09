3 North Las Vegas intersections getting improvements

New traffic signals and several road improvements will be coming to three North Las Vegas intersections, under a $2.3 million contract unanimously approved Wednesday night by the City Council.

Slurry sealing, new signs and street striping will be completed at Alexander Road and Clayton Street, Gowan Road and Commerce Street and at Ann Road and Commerce Street, according to the city’s deal with Las Vegas Electric Inc.

Separately, the council unanimously approved a $445,000 contract with VTN Nevada to redesign a 1.5-mile stretch of Brooks Avenue, between North Fifth Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The construction project, expected to total roughly $4.7 million, calls for repaved roads, energy-efficient street lighting and a new traffic signal at Brooks and Martin Luther King.

Both projects are funded by the fuel revenue indexing tax collected by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

