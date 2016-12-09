1 injured in 4-car crash on 215 Beltway near Windmill

A four-car crash sent one person to the hospital and caused traffic delays Friday morning.

The crash happened about 11:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the 215 Beltway near Windmill Lane. It was reported as an injury crash, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

One person was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The vehicles and responding personnel have moved to the right shoulder and three tow trucks are en route, Buratczuk said. No travel lanes are blocked at this time.

