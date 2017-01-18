Posted Updated 

Box truck overturned, blocking traffic at I-15 and Tropicana

(RTC FAST Cameras)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A box truck is on its side on Tropicana Avenue at the Interstate 15 northbound ramp, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The intersection is blocked.

Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic website lists incident as a injury crash. It happened about 7:50 a.m.

The highway patrol did not immediately return a call for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

